Mario Ferraro News: Pots empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Ferraro scored an empty-net goal, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Ferraro has two goals over six outings in January after failing to record a point in December. Offense is never a priority for Ferraro, who sees top-four minutes as a physical defenseman. He has eight points, 44 shots on net, 103 hits, 64 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-21 rating through 46 appearances this season.

