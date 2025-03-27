Mario Ferraro News: Provides helper in shootout win

Ferraro notched a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Ferraro has a pair of helpers over his last five outings. The 26-year-old defenseman set up a Collin Graf tally in the first period of this contest. For the season, Ferraro is at 13 points, 67 shots on net, 140 hits, 112 blocks, 49 PIM and a minus-24 rating. While he's more of a defensive specialist, this was his first shorthanded point since his rookie year in 2019-20.