Mario Ferraro News: Puts away goal in loss

Ferraro scored a goal on three shots and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

The first-period tally was Ferraro's first point over nine games in April. He's added 17 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating this month. For the season, the shutdown defenseman has earned a career-high seven goals and 22 points over 81 appearances. He's added 93 shots on net, 134 hits, 147 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a minus-2 rating while seeing top-four minutes. Ferraro is one of four blueliners on the Sharks' roster set for unrestricted free agency in the summer, but his ability to do the hard work would likely make him a top target to be re-signed.