Mario Ferraro News: Scores again in win

Ferraro scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Ferraro has two goals and an assist over his last four contests. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to two tallies, six points, 29 shots on net, 71 hits, 46 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 27 appearances. Ferraro has never scored more than four goals or produced more than 21 points in a season, and he's on pace to be right around those marks if he can stay healthy throughout 2024-25.