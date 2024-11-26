Mario Ferraro News: Snags assist in win

Ferraro provided an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 7-2 win over the Kings.

Ferraro set up Nico Sturm's tally early in the first period. This was Ferraro's second assist in his last five games, though he went eight contests without a point prior to that stretch. The 26-year-old is not in the lineup for his offense. He's contributed four helpers, 26 shots on net, 67 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 24 contests in a top-four role, playing mainly as a shutdown defender.