Mario Ferraro News: Strong in non-scoring areas

Ferraro has not recorded a point over the Sharks' first 10 games in December.

Ferraro's value typically comes from non-scoring production -- he has 20 hits, 11 PIM and eight blocked shots this month. Overall, the 26-year-old defenseman has six points, 91 hits, 54 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 37 appearances. He should continue to fill a top-four role, but without much likelihood of stronger offense, he has low fantasy value.