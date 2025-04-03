Mario Ferraro News: Supplies two helpers in loss

Ferraro logged two assists, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Ferraro is picking up the slack for the Sharks defense, which is missing multiples regulars due to injuries. The 26-year-old has five helpers over his last five contests for one of his best stretches of the season. He's up to 17 points, 72 shots on net, 144 hits, 120 blocked shots, 53 PIM and a minus-26 rating across 75 appearances this season.