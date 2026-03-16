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Mario Ferraro News: Two points in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Ferraro scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Senators.

Both points came in the first period, but Ferraro technically scored another goal in the frame -- it was just for Ottawa, as he tipped a Drake Batherson centering pass by a startled Laurent Brossoit for the home team's first tally. Ferraro has officially found the back of the net in back-to-back games, and on the season he's up to six goals and 18 points in 65 games with 121 blocked shots, 108 hits, 76 shots on net, 31 PIM and a plus-2 rating -- the fifth straight season in which the 27-year-old blueliner has reached triple digits in both hits and blocks.

Mario Ferraro
San Jose Sharks
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