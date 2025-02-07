Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mark Friedman headshot

Mark Friedman News: Acquired for considerations

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Friedman was brought in via trade by the Predators from the Canucks on Friday for future considerations.

Friedman will link up with AHL Milwaukee, as this move doesn't include a promotion to the NHL level for the veteran defenseman. With Nashville, the veteran blueliner could have an easier shot at securing NHL minutes, though he is far from a lock to jump ahead of Adam Wilsby or Justin Barron.

Mark Friedman
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now