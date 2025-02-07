Mark Friedman News: Acquired for considerations
Friedman was brought in via trade by the Predators from the Canucks on Friday for future considerations.
Friedman will link up with AHL Milwaukee, as this move doesn't include a promotion to the NHL level for the veteran defenseman. With Nashville, the veteran blueliner could have an easier shot at securing NHL minutes, though he is far from a lock to jump ahead of Adam Wilsby or Justin Barron.
