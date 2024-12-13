Fantasy Hockey
Mark Friedman headshot

Mark Friedman News: Sent back down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Friedman was assigned to AHL Abbotsford on Friday.

Friedman was recalled by the Canucks ahead of Thursday's game against the Panthers, and he logged two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in 14:30 of ice time during the win. He'll head back to the minors a day later, but he's been shuffled between the NHL and AHL clubs recently, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the Canucks at some point.

