Mark Friedman News: Sent back down

Friedman was assigned to AHL Abbotsford on Friday.

Friedman was recalled by the Canucks ahead of Thursday's game against the Panthers, and he logged two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in 14:30 of ice time during the win. He'll head back to the minors a day later, but he's been shuffled between the NHL and AHL clubs recently, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the Canucks at some point.