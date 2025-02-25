Fantasy Hockey
Mark Jankowski headshot

Mark Jankowski Injury: Absent from practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Jankowski missed Tuesday's game-day skate ahead of a matchup with the Panthers due to an undisclosed injury, Emma Lingan of The Hockey News reports.

Jankowski was just two games back from an extended absence with an upper-body injury and it's not immediately clear if this latest problem is related. If the 30-year-old forward can't play against Florida, Kieffer Bellows is expected to move into Jankowski's third-line role.

Mark Jankowski
Nashville Predators
