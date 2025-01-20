Mark Jankowski Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Jankowski (upper body) didn't practice Monday and is week-to-week, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Jankowski sustained the injury in Saturday's 6-2 win over Minnesota. He has three goals, eight points, 38 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and 23 hits across 37 appearances this season. Kieffer Bellows could replace Jankowski in the lineup for Tuesday's contest versus San Jose if Cole Smith (lower body) isn't activated from injured reserve.