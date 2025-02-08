Fantasy Hockey
Mark Jankowski headshot

Mark Jankowski Injury: Moves to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Jankowski (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, according to Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville.

Nashville recalled Ozzy Wiesblatt from AHL Milwaukee in a corresponding move. Jankowski is week-to-week and will miss his ninth straight game versus Buffalo on Saturday. He has produced three goals, eight points, 38 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and 23 hits across 37 appearances this season.

