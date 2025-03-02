Fantasy Hockey
Mark Jankowski headshot

Mark Jankowski Injury: Unavailable in Manhattan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Jankowski (upper body) will not play Sunday against the Rangers, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Jankowski will his fourth straight game Sunday. The left-shot center's next chance to return to the lineup will be Tuesday in Boston. Jankowski has accounted for three goals, eight points, 15 PIM, 38 shots on goal, 23 hits and an even plus-minus rating across 39 appearances in 2024-25.

Nashville Predators
