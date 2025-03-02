Mark Jankowski Injury: Unavailable in Manhattan

Jankowski (upper body) will not play Sunday against the Rangers, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Jankowski will his fourth straight game Sunday. The left-shot center's next chance to return to the lineup will be Tuesday in Boston. Jankowski has accounted for three goals, eight points, 15 PIM, 38 shots on goal, 23 hits and an even plus-minus rating across 39 appearances in 2024-25.