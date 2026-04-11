Mark Jankowski headshot

Mark Jankowski Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Jankowski (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup against the Mammoth on Saturday.

Jankowski has 10 goals, 20 points, 61 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and 44 hits in 66 contests this season. He is day-to-day and probably getting some rest ahead of the start of the playoffs.

Mark Jankowski
Carolina Hurricanes
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