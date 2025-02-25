Fantasy Hockey
Mark Jankowski headshot

Mark Jankowski Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Jankowski (undisclosed) won't play against Florida on Tuesday, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

Jankowski will miss at least one game after being injured in Sunday's 5-0 loss to New Jersey. He has registered three goals, eight points, 38 shots on net, 23 hits and 19 blocked shots through 39 appearances this season. Kieffer Bellows will replace Jankowski in Tuesday's lineup.

Mark Jankowski
Nashville Predators
