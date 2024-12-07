Fantasy Hockey
Mark Jankowski headshot

Mark Jankowski News: Chips in with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Jankowski logged an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Senators.

Jankowski has started to contribute in a middle-six role with four points over his last eight contests. The 30-year-old offers decent two-way play, though the Predators' overall struggles make their depth players less intriguing in fantasy. Jankowski is at five points, 25 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 20 appearances.

Mark Jankowski
Nashville Predators
