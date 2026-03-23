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Mark Jankowski News: Fills empty cage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Jankowski scored an empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Jankowski has three goals over his last seven outings. The 31-year-old center continues to work on the fourth line and penalty kill, with that latter role likely helping him stay in the lineup regularly over Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Jankowski is up to eight goals, 17 points, 53 shots on net, 37 hits and 39 blocked shots through 57 appearances this season.

Mark Jankowski
Carolina Hurricanes
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