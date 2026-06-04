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Mark Jankowski News: Finds twine for tying goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Jankowski scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Jankowski's tally helped the Hurricanes erase a 2-0 deficit. It was his first goal of the postseason, to go with four assists, 12 shots on net, 14 hits, 12 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 15 appearances. Jankowski is firmly locked in as the Hurricanes' fourth-line center, so there won't always be a ton of scoring chances for him.

Mark Jankowski
Carolina Hurricanes
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