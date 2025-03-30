Mark Jankowski News: Finds twine in win

Jankowski scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

Jankowski had been held off the scoresheet in his previous two games, matching his longest dry spell as a Hurricane. He seems to be a real fit for head coach Rod Brind'Amour's system, even though Jankowski is mostly limited to fourth-line duties. The 30-year-old center is up to 11 goals (seven with Carolina), 16 points and a plus-6 rating through 51 appearances between the Hurricanes and the Predators this season.