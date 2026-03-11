Mark Jankowski News: Gets goal in shootout win
Jankowski scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Penguins.
Jankowski had been limited to two assists over his previous eight appearances. The 31-year-old continues to have the inside edge for time on the fourth line, often playing over Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Jankowski is up to 15 points, 46 shots on net, 32 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 51 outings, making this the third year in a row he's earned at least 15 points.
