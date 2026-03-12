Mark Jankowski headshot

Mark Jankowski News: Goals in back-to-back games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Jankowski scored the Hurricanes' only goal in a 3-1 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

Jankowski intercepted a Blues' pass in the neutral zone, made a move around the defender in the right circle, and he then roofed a shot over Jordan Binnington's blocker as he cut to the ice. Jankowski has a goal in each of his last two games. He has seven goals, nine assists and 47 shots in 52 games this season.

Mark Jankowski
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
