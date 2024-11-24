Mark Jankowski News: Hands out assist in win

Jankowski provided an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Prior to Saturday, Jankowski had sat out six straight games as a healthy scratch. The 30-year-old forward is likely to have to compete with Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino and Fedor Svechkov for playing time moving forward. Jankowski has managed two helpers, 15 shots on net, six hits and a minus-1 rating through 13 appearances this season, so he's not a strong option in fantasy.