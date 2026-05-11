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Mark Jankowski News: Inks two-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Jankowski signed a two-year, $3.7 million contract extension with the Hurricanes on Monday.

Jankowski put together a solid campaign during his first full year with the Hurricanes in 2025-26, logging 11 goals, 10 assists, 45 hits and 45 blocked shots while averaging 11:09 of ice time across 68 regular-season appearances. He was slated to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason but will instead remain under contract with the Hurricanes for two more years.

Mark Jankowski
Carolina Hurricanes
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