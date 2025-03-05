Mark Jankowski News: Lights lamp in return

Jankowski scored his fourth goal of the season in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Making his return from a four-game absence due to an upper-body injury, Jankowski flipped home an empty-netter to cap the big victory. The 30-year-old checking-line forward hadn't tickled twine, or even recorded a point, since Dec. 27, but if he can stay healthy he should have a regular spot in Nashville's bottom six for the rest of the season.