Mark Jankowski News: Nets pair of goals

Jankowski scored two goals in Saturday's 5-0 shutout victory against the Flyers.

Jankowski found the back of the net in both the first and second periods off of feeds from linemate Eric Robinson. Jankowski now has two multi-goal performances in his last four games and he's accomplished this in just four shots on goal. He's off to an incredible start with the Hurricanes since being traded from the Nashville Predators at the deadline. Jankowski should strengthen Carolina's bottom six for the rest of the season. He is also three points shy of having his best offensive year since the 2018 season. Overall, Jankowski has eight goals and 13 points in 45 appearances this season.