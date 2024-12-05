Mark Jankowski News: Pots first tally of season

Jankowski scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Toronto.

The veteran forward swept home a rebound late in the third period to bring Nashville within a goal, but the visitors couldn't find an equalizer. Jankowski's bottom-six role doesn't afford him many offensive opportunities, but he's managed to produce three points over six appearances since returning to the lineup following a six-game stint in the press box as a healthy scratch.