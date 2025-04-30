Mark Jankowski News: Provides assist Tuesday

Jankowski notched an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Devils in Game 5.

Jankowski set up a Jackson Blake goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Jankowski played in the last two games of the first round, earning two shots on goal, three blocked shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating. The bottom-six forward has been in competition with Jack Roslovic for ice time to begin the postseason, and it's not yet clear which of them will have the upper hand for Game 1 of the second round.