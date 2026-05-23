Mark Jankowski News: Provides two assists in win
Jankowski logged two assists in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Jankowski had a hand in the first and last goals of the contest. The 31-year-old center hasn't scored a goal this postseason, but he's picked up three assists over 10 outings while adding seven shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Jankowski continues to be a key part of the Hurricanes' bottom six and penalty kill, and that role was enough to get him a two-year contract extension May 11.
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