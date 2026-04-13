Mark Jankowski News: Returning to action Monday
Jankowski (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Monday's game against the Flyers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Jankowski sat out Saturday's game against the Mammoth for an undisclosed reason, but he'll return to action two days later. The Hurricanes appear to be managing his workload late in the regular season, and while it's unclear whether he'll play in Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Islanders, he should be available for the start of the playoffs.
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