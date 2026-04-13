Mark Jankowski headshot

Mark Jankowski News: Returning to action Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Jankowski (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Monday's game against the Flyers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jankowski sat out Saturday's game against the Mammoth for an undisclosed reason, but he'll return to action two days later. The Hurricanes appear to be managing his workload late in the regular season, and while it's unclear whether he'll play in Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Islanders, he should be available for the start of the playoffs.

Mark Jankowski
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Jankowski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Jankowski See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, November 21
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, November 21
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
143 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, November 19
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, November 19
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
145 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
193 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
362 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, March 11
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, March 11
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
March 11, 2025