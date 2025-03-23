Mark Jankowski News: Scores late in loss

Jankowski scored a goal in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Kings.

Jankowski is up to five goals over six outings with the Hurricanes, which has already surpassed the four tallies he had in 41 games with the Predators to begin the season. The 30-year-old is up to a total of 14 points, 52 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 47 appearances. While his recent offense may be tempting for fantasy managers, Jankowski has featured in a bottom-six role since he was traded to Carolina, so the bottom could drop out at any time.