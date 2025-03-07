Mark Jankowski News: Swapped for pick

Jankowski was acquired by Carolina from Nashville on Friday in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Jankowski has four goals, nine points, 15 PIM, 23 hits and 20 blocks in 41 appearances with Nashville in 2024-25. He gives Carolina another veteran option for its bottom six, but it wouldn't be shocking if he is also a healthy scratch on occasion.