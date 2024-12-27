Mark Jankowski News: Tallies again Friday

Jankowski scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and logged two PIM in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Blues.

Jankowski has scored in back-to-back games after going five contests without a point. If nothing else, his uptick on offense is helping him solidify his place on the third line. The 30-year-old forward is at three goals, eight points, 35 shots on net, 12 hits, 12 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 28 outings overall.