Mark Kastelic Injury: Lands on IR
Kastelic (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Kastelic suited up in Boston's last two games after missing back-to-back contests with an upper-body injury, but he did not play in the third period of Monday's 6-3 win over the Sharks. It's unclear if his placement on IR is a result of a re-aggravation of his previous injury, but he'll now be sidelined for at least a week. Patrick Brown and Max Jones were recalled from AHL Providence on Tuesday to fill out the Bruins' forward group.
