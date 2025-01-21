Mark Kastelic Injury: Lands on IR

Kastelic (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Kastelic suited up in Boston's last two games after missing back-to-back contests with an upper-body injury, but he did not play in the third period of Monday's 6-3 win over the Sharks. It's unclear if his placement on IR is a result of a re-aggravation of his previous injury, but he'll now be sidelined for at least a week. Patrick Brown and Max Jones were recalled from AHL Providence on Tuesday to fill out the Bruins' forward group.