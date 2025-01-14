Mark Kastelic Injury: Moves to IR

Kastelic (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Kastelic will not play in Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay. Kastelic's move to the IR list allowed the Bruins to recall Matthew Poitras from the minors to potentially replace Charlie Coyle, who is dealing with an illness. Coyle will be a game-time decision. Kastelic is currently day-to-day, and a timeline for his return is still unclear.