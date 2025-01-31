Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mark Kastelic headshot

Mark Kastelic Injury: Still sidelined Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 9:59am

Kastelic (undisclosed) will not be available versus the Rangers on Saturday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Kastelic will miss his sixth straight game due to his lingering undisclosed injury. The 25-year-old center has been practicing in a regular sweater but is running out of time to suit up before the NHL shuts down for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Once given the all-clear, Kastelic will undoubtedly be eager to end his 12-game goal drought that dates back to Dec. 19 versus the Oilers.

Mark Kastelic
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now