Mark Kastelic Injury: Still sidelined Saturday

Kastelic (undisclosed) will not be available versus the Rangers on Saturday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Kastelic will miss his sixth straight game due to his lingering undisclosed injury. The 25-year-old center has been practicing in a regular sweater but is running out of time to suit up before the NHL shuts down for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Once given the all-clear, Kastelic will undoubtedly be eager to end his 12-game goal drought that dates back to Dec. 19 versus the Oilers.