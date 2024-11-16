Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mark Kastelic headshot

Mark Kastelic Injury: Suffers lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Kastelic won't return to Saturday's tilt against St. Louis because of a lower-body injury.

Kastelic recorded one hit in 5:18 of ice time before departing the game. He entered Saturday's action with three goals, seven points and 74 hits in 18 appearances in 2024-25. If Kastelic isn't available Monday versus Columbus, then John Beecher will probably draw back into the lineup to serve in a bottom-six capacity.

Mark Kastelic
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now