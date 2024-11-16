Mark Kastelic Injury: Suffers lower-body injury

Kastelic won't return to Saturday's tilt against St. Louis because of a lower-body injury.

Kastelic recorded one hit in 5:18 of ice time before departing the game. He entered Saturday's action with three goals, seven points and 74 hits in 18 appearances in 2024-25. If Kastelic isn't available Monday versus Columbus, then John Beecher will probably draw back into the lineup to serve in a bottom-six capacity.