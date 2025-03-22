Mark Kastelic Injury: Unavailable for road trip

Kastelic (upper body) will miss the remaining four games of Boston's road trip, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe on Saturday.

Kastelic returned to Boston to undergo evaluations. He has compiled five goals, 14 points, 67 shots on net, 218 hits and 106 PIM in 61 appearances this season. Due to Kastelic's absence, Fabian Lysell will presumably play against the Sharks on Saturday.