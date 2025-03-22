Fantasy Hockey
Mark Kastelic headshot

Mark Kastelic Injury: Unavailable for road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Kastelic (upper body) will miss the remaining four games of Boston's road trip, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe on Saturday.

Kastelic returned to Boston to undergo evaluations. He has compiled five goals, 14 points, 67 shots on net, 218 hits and 106 PIM in 61 appearances this season. Due to Kastelic's absence, Fabian Lysell will presumably play against the Sharks on Saturday.

Mark Kastelic
Boston Bruins
