Mark Kastelic News: Available against Wild

Kastelic (upper body) will be an option versus Minnesota on Tuesday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Kastelic is far from guaranteed a spot in the lineup against the Wild and will have to edge out the likes of John Beecher or Oliver Wahlstrom. When healthy, the 25-year-old Kastelic has logged 45 games for Boston in which he registered four goals and nine assists -- setting a new personal best with 13 points.