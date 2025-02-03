Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mark Kastelic headshot

Mark Kastelic News: Available against Wild

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Kastelic (upper body) will be an option versus Minnesota on Tuesday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Kastelic is far from guaranteed a spot in the lineup against the Wild and will have to edge out the likes of John Beecher or Oliver Wahlstrom. When healthy, the 25-year-old Kastelic has logged 45 games for Boston in which he registered four goals and nine assists -- setting a new personal best with 13 points.

Mark Kastelic
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now