Mark Kastelic

Mark Kastelic News: Expected to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Kastelic (lower body) is set to play Thursday against Utah.

Kastelic missed Monday's 5-1 loss to Columbus due to the injury. He has three goals, seven points, 24 PIM and 75 hits in 19 appearances in 2024-25. Kastelic's offensive contributions came early in the campaign -- he has just a goal and an assist across his past 15 outings -- and he's projected to center the fourth line Thursday, so Kastelic isn't a great source of points.

Mark Kastelic
Boston Bruins
