Mark Kastelic headshot

Mark Kastelic News: First goal since Dec. 19

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 5:36pm

Kastelic scored a goal Saturday in a 4-0 win over the Lightning.

The goal was a fluke that will be on the highlight reel for the wrong reasons. Kastelic fired a shot from outside the blue line that may not have hit the net but deflected off Darren Raddysh's stick and caught Andrei Vasilevskiy out of position. It was Kastelic's first goal and third point since Dec. 19 (23 games).

Mark Kastelic
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
