Mark Kastelic headshot

Mark Kastelic News: Helper against former team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Kastelic notched an assist, four hits, two blocked shots and five PIM in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Senators.

Kastelic returned from a brief stint on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old didn't hesitate to mix things up, playing a physical game that included a fight with Zack Ostapchuk in the second period. Kastelic has reached marks he never achieved over three years in Ottawa, earning 13 points, 171 hits, 86 PIM, 53 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 44 appearances in his first year with the Bruins. He continues to function as a fourth-line enforcer.

