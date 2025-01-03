Fantasy Hockey
Mark Kastelic News: Inks three-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Kastelic signed a three-year, $4.701 million contract extension with the Bruins on Friday.

Kastelic will complete the final campaign of his two-year, $1.67 million contract before this new deal will begin with the 2025-26 campaign. The 25-year-old forward has four goals, 11 points, 76 PIM and 151 hits in 39 outings. He's likely to continue to serve in a bottom-six capacity through the life of his new contract.

