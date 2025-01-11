Fantasy Hockey
Mark Kastelic headshot

Mark Kastelic News: Out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 11, 2025 at 9:00am

Kastelic (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against Florida, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

While Kastelic won't play Saturday, he doesn't appear to be facing a long-term absence and is considered day-to-day. The 25-year-old center has contributed only one assist in his last 10 outings. He has four goals and 12 points through his first 43 contests with Boston. Marc McLaughlin will replace Kastelic in Saturday's lineup.

Mark Kastelic
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
