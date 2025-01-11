Mark Kastelic News: Out Saturday

Kastelic (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against Florida, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

While Kastelic won't play Saturday, he doesn't appear to be facing a long-term absence and is considered day-to-day. The 25-year-old center has contributed only one assist in his last 10 outings. He has four goals and 12 points through his first 43 contests with Boston. Marc McLaughlin will replace Kastelic in Saturday's lineup.