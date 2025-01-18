Mark Kastelic News: Removed from injured reserve

Kastelic (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and will be in the lineup versus Ottawa.

Kastelic will return to Ottawa for the first time since he was dealt in the offseason in the Linus Ullmark trade. Kastelic has missed the last two games and has four goals, eight assists and 167 hits across 43 contests this season. Look for Kastelic to play on the fourth line, alongside Justin Brazeau and John Beecher.