Mark Kastelic headshot

Mark Kastelic News: Scores, assists Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Kastelic scored a goal (on two shots) and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kastelic might have stepped up with two points in this game, but it's hard to trust him in most fantasy formats due to his recent performances. This two-point effort ended a 16-game point drought, and he hadn't scored since Feb. 4, when he found the back of the net in a loss to the Panthers. That lack of production, coupled with his bottom-six role, suggests this was just an outlier. Don't expect Kastelic to have a big role on offense in the regular-season finale against the Devils on Tuesday.

Mark Kastelic
Boston Bruins
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