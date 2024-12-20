Mark Kastelic News: Snaps goal drought Thursday

Kastelic found the back of the net on four shots and added two hits and a minus-1 rating in 8:48 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Kastelic cut to the middle of the ice and lifted one past Stuart Skinner on the backhand to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead in the opening frame, but that was the last of Boston's offense in the contest. The Arizona native was mired in a 23-game goal drought -- his last marker before Thursday came in a 4-3 win over Toronto on Oct. 26. Kastelic is known for his physical play, but he's offered solid depth production in 2024-25 with four goals and 11 points through 33 games. The 25-year-old is one point shy of setting a new career high.