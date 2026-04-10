Mark Scheifele News: Adds two helpers in win

Scheifele supplies two assists in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Scheifele picked up a helper on each of Winnipeg's first two goals Thursday, which extended his multi-assist streak to three games. The 33-year-old center has been dominant since March 24 with 16 points, which ranks third in the NHL. Overall, he sits just one point shy of his first career 100-point campaign with 34 goals and 65 assists through 78 games this season. He'll likely hit the century mark and more throughout the remainder of the regular season, giving him a strong chance to finish in the league's top five scorers.