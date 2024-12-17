Mark Scheifele News: Another three-point effort in win

Scheifele scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

One of his assists also came with the man advantage. Scheifele has racked up five goals and six helpers over nine contests in December, flipping the script after he looked to be heading for regression in late November. The 31-year-old center is up to 17 tallies, 20 helpers, 14 power-play points, 74 shots on net, 30 hits, 29 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 33 appearances.