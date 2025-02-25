Mark Scheifele News: Back in goal column

Scheifele scored a goal, added four hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

Scheifele matched his second-longest goal drought of the season (four games), but he was able to strike late to end the slump. The center dropped a pass for Nikolaj Ehlers, whose shot was denied, but the rebound was there for Scheifele to score the game-winner 1:33 into overtime. With 32 goals and 33 assists over 58 appearances, the 31-year-old center has been one of the most consistent players in the league this season. He's rounded out his production with 125 shots on net, 51 hits, 46 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-7 rating, and he had five helpers during his recent goal drought to maintain a strong level of play.